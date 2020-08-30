LSU star WR and projected top 15 pick Ja'Marr Chase opts out of 2020 college football season

As the SEC plans to move forward conducting the 2020 college football season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the reigning conference and national champion LSU Tigers will be without one of their biggest stars.

LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has decided to opt-out of the season to train and focus on the 2021 NFL Draft, according to CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

LSU star receiver Ja'Marr Chase plans to opt out of the 2020 season to "concentrate on his professional career," per @dennisdoddcbs @Cover3Podcast pic.twitter.com/N2QaXRxGmy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2020

Chase -- an expected top-15 pick in next April's draft -- is the latest of the top draft prospects to skip out on the 2020 season. Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau, Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley and Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman have all already announced their decision not to play this fall.

As a sophomore in 2019, Chase emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the country.

With Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow at quarterback, Chase hauled in 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and an eye-popping 20 touchdowns, playing an integral part in the best offense in college football. Chase earned the Biletnikoff Award last fall, an honor given to college football's top wideout.

With the departure of Burrow, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and fellow wideout Justin Jefferson to the NFL, Chase was the Tigers' best offensive weapon returning to campus. Many believe that Chase would have been the top wideout selected in the 2020 NFL Draft -- a loaded receiver class, at that -- had he been eligible.

Chase was also given the No. 7 at LSU this fall, an honor that runs deep in the Tigers program. The No. 7 holds a special place in Baton Rouge, as some of the program's biggest stars -- Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette, and Grant Delpit -- have worn it over the years.

