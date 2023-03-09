LSU star linebacker Harold Perkins changes jersey number ahead of 2023 season

LSU began its spring football camp on Thursday morning, and fans got their first look at a star player who will be wearing a new jersey number in 2023.

Sophomore linebacker Harold Perkins has opted to change from No. 40 to No. 4, which he wore in high school. Perkins began his LSU career wearing No. 10 last season before ultimately switching, and now it seems Tigers fans will have to adjust their nicknames for Perkins once again.

We got our first glimpse at Perkins’ new number during LSU’s practice on Thursday ahead of what many expect to be a breakout season for a player who took the nation by storm as a true freshman in 2022.

First look at #LSU STAR Harold Perkins rocking #4. pic.twitter.com/pe9KZo8Szi — The Jordy Culotta Show (@CulottaShow) March 9, 2023

A versatile linebacker who mostly saw a pass-rushing role on the edge in his first season, Perkins led the team in sacks with 7.5 as a true freshman. He also totaled four pass breakups, an interception, three forced fumbles and 72 total tackles.

An absolute menace who wreaked havoc behind the line of scrimmage, Perkins is expected to see an expanded role this fall, including more off-ball duties as a coverage linebacker.

And it seems he’ll be doing it with a slick new single-digit jersey number.

