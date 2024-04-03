LSU star Angel Reese declares for 2024 WNBA draft

The news that was widely expected ultimately came on Wednesday. LSU women’s basketball star Angel Reese has declared for the WNBA draft, she announced through an exclusive story in Vogue.

Reese, who joined the team last season as a transfer from Maryland, had a remaining season of eligibility as a fourth-year junior, but she will instead begin her professional career after leading the Tigers to their first national championship in program history in 2023.

The Baltimore native finishes her LSU career with 61 double-doubles, sitting behind only Sylvia Fowles in program history. Her 34 double-doubles last season also set an NCAA record

Over the past two seasons, she averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds, becoming the first player to lead the SEC in both categories in back-to-back seasons since Vanderbilt’s Wendy Scholtens in 1989-90. She was named the SEC Player of the Year this season.

“To my family, my mom, my MVP, to Baltimore and the Terps, to LSU — my PMAC home — to my teammates and coaches, managers and trainers, to God and his blessing of a life: Thank you,” Reese said in a video posted to social media. “All of this is because of you. Thank you for loving me and supporting me in everything I do. For standing by me at my lowest, for making every second of the last four years a dream come true.

“I’m leaving college with everything I wanted. A degree, a national championship and this platform I could have never imagined. This is for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in, it’s unapologetically you, and to have an impact on those coming next. This was a difficult decision but I trust the next chapter because I know the author. Bayou Barbie, out.”

Exclusive: Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) is taking her talents to the WNBA! "I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said when sharing her plans to enter the WNBA draft with Vogue. See all of the details on the basketball star's next move here: https://t.co/oZWqwNsdeS pic.twitter.com/tEqyj77z8j — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) April 3, 2024

Grateful for these last four years and excited for this next chapter. #BAYOUBARBIEOUT pic.twitter.com/EvkzUW08JV — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 3, 2024

Reese is widely projected as a top 10 pick in the WNBA draft, with most mocks showing her either going seventh to the Minnesota Lynx or eighth to the Chicago Sky.

“Angel transferred to LSU after my first season in Baton Rouge and she helped transform our program,” coach Kim Mulkey said in a release. “When she came here, she said she wanted to be here for two seasons and she has lived up to that. What a remarkable two years it has been. We are all indebted to Angel Reese for the contributions she has given to this program, helping us win our first National Championship, and the contributions she made on our university as a whole. She not only helped grow our program but had an impact on growing the game of women’s basketball across the country. We wish her good luck as she moves to the WNBA and look forward to see all that she accomplishes. We will miss her but will always cherish the two years we got to spend with her. Forever LSU.”

Reese’s time in Baton Rouge won’t soon be forgotten, but now, one of the athletes most responsible for the recent growth of the women’s college game is moving on to the next level.

