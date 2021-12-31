LSU Staff Tracker: Who will make up Brian Kelly’s initial Tigers’ staff

The 2022 college football season will be one full of change for the LSU Tigers. After reaching a separation agreement with Ed Orgeron midway through the 2021 campaign, athletic director Scott Woodward began his search for the next head coach.

After hearing the names of Jimbo Fisher, Lincoln Riley, Mel Tucker, and others, they ended up hiring Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. A move that not many saw coming as no one leaves South Bend without a firing or retirement. However, Kelly did and chose to take on the job of being the next coach to lead the purple and gold.

Breaking down the initial staff as it is announced by LSU

Head Coach: Brian Kelly

It's All About Alignment

Brian Kelly takes over for Ed Orgeron as the head coach of the LSU Tigers. He comes over from Notre Dame where he held that position for a decade-plus.

Recent Experience:

Notre Dame Head Coach (2010-2021)

Cincinnati Head Coach (2006-09)

Central Michigan Head Coach (2004-06)

Associate Head Coach: Frank Wilson

Frank Wilson returns to the Tigers staff after two short stints as a head coach. Likely will serve as the running backs coach as he did under Les Miles.

Recent Experience:

McNeese Head Coach (2020-21)

UTSA Head Coach (2016-19)

LSU AHC/RB/RC (2010-15)

Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Polian

Head coach Brian Kelly has named @BrianPolian the team's special teams coordinator

Head coach Brian Kelly has named @BrianPolian the team's special teams coordinator

Brian Polian follows Kelly right down to the Bayou.

Recent Experience:

Notre Dame AHC/ST (2021)

Notre Dame ST/RC (2017-2020)

Nevada Head Coach (2013-16)

Offensive Line: Brad Davis

Brad Davis will remain as LSU's offensive line coach!

After one season on the Bayou, offensive line coach and interim head coach Brad Davis is the lone holdover from the previous staff at this point.

Recent Experience:

LSU OL/interim HC (2021)

Arkansas OL (2020)

Missouri OL (2018-19)

Florida OL (2017)

Defensive Coordinator: Matt House

Matt House, a coach with a Super Bowl championship on his resume, has been named the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

Matt House, a coach with a Super Bowl championship on his resume, has been named the Tigers' defensive coordinator.

Matt House returns to the SEC after a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs. House was a hot name in recent coaching searches as a defensive coordinator. Kelly was able to lure him back as the defensive coordinator for the Tigers.

Recent Experience:

Kansas City Chiefs LB (2019-21)

Kentucky DC (2017-18)

Kentucky ST/LB (2016)

FIU DC/LB (2015)

Defensive Assistant: Robert Steeples

Robert Steeples has been added to Coach Kelly's staff as a defensive assistant coach.

After one season at the NFL level, Steeples will take on a role as a defensive assistant. This will likely put him as a secondary coach. Steeples had a short NFL career with the Rams, Chiefs, Vikings, and Cowboys.

Recent Experience:

Minnesota Vikings ST assistant (2021)

De Smet Jesuit HS Head Coach (2016-20)

