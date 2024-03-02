LSU Spring Football Outlook: The running backs

Spring practice is the first real sign we’re moving away from 2023 and heading for the 2024 season.

At LSU, Brian Kelly is quickly approaching his third spring practice with the Tigers.

Throughout the spring, I’ll be taking a look at how LSU stacks up at every position. There’s still plenty to figure out at this point, some of which we’ll learn in the spring, but we know where LSU stands personnel-wise at these spots.

Here, we move on to the running backs. With Jayden Daniels gone, more pressure will be put on the backfield to produce in the run game. Depth is a concern right now, but there’s potential. Here’s how the RB room stacks up.

LSU will be thin in spring practice

LSU will enter spring practice thin at the running back position. Just two scholarship running backs will be on the roster: Josh Williams and Kaleb Jackson.

Williams has been a productive role player over the last few years for the Tigers, bringing a key veteran presence in some big moments.

Jackson flashed plenty of potential last year but carried the ball just 31 times.

Williams and Jackson should be enough to get LSU through the spring, but it’s a contrast to what LSU had last fall, where 10 different players scored a touchdown on the ground.

What is LSU losing?

LSU’s offensive losses are headlined by Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. With all the attention there, the losses at running back have flown under the radar, but RBs coach Frank Wilson will have to replace some veterans.

Logan Diggs hit the transfer portal while John Emery Jr. and Noah Cain are both moving on after five-year careers.

The three combined for 1,101 yards and 12 touchdowns from scrimmage last year. Diggs led all LSU backs with 653 rushing yards.

Emery and Cain weren’t top contributors by the end of the year, but Cain was a leader in the room and Emery made some big plays against big opponents while at LSU.

Who will emerge as a feature back?

LSU hasn’t had a running back rush for over 1,000 yards since 2021 when Tyrion Davis-Price just surpassed the mark with 1,003.

Again, there’s no obvious candidate on the roster right now, but Jackson has the best shot.

Jackson was ranked as a top 10 running back recruit in 2023 and has the tools to be a star. You might remember his run against Mississippi State in week three, where he went viral after leveling a Mississippi State defender.

He’s got the size to run between the tackles and the explosiveness to break free on the outside. Jackson was a standout in practice leading up to the season last year, but Kelly wanted to see a bit more development before giving Jackson more playing time.

With another offseason under his belt, Jackson could be ready to rock as RB1.

LSU needs Caden Durham to make an impact

LSU signed one running back in its 2024 class, but he’s a good one.

Caden Durham is a consensus top-200 recruit and according to the 247Sports Composite, was the fifth best running back in his class.

It’s hard to get through a game without using three running backs. Its even harder to get through a season with your top two backs remaining healthy every week. Whether Durham is ready or not, he’s going to play.

Previous LSU backs have found a way to make immediate impacts as freshmen. LSU will need that from Durham in year one.

Look for LSU to explore portal options after spring

Given the current numbers, LSU is likely to explore the transfer portal when the second window opens in the spring.

LSU doesn’t need to add a star here, but it would benefit the room to have another capable runner with experience.

Last spring window, the Tigers were able to adding running back Diggs. Look for LSU to make a similar addition this year.

