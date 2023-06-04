LSU Splits: How much better was the Tigers offense at home?

Numbers never lie.

That phrase gets thrown around a lot when analyzing the output of a team.

It might be true, but there’s a catch. Though numbers may never lie, they don’t always tell the full story. Looking at a stat over the course of a season gives a general idea of how good a team was but doesn’t always illuminate the performance in certain situations.

Here, we’ll be digging into some of LSU’s 2022 splits. We’ll look at how LSU performed at home versus on the road, how the Tigers played against winning teams as opposed to sub-.500 teams, and some other key splits too.

How much better was LSU at home?

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU averaged 6.6 yards per play in Tiger Stadium last year. That was good enough for 29th in the country.

Away from home, LSU averaged 6.09 yards per play, which was stoll 33rd in CFB. The 0.53 difference is around the average home and away split.

That doesn’t tell the entire story though, because LSU played three games away from home at neutral sites. A couple of those games saw the LSU offense put together some prolific performances.

LSU averaged 8.5 yards per play in the Citrus Bowl and 7.6 against Georgia in the SEC title. If you take out the neutral site games and look at LSU’s true road games, the yards per play total drops to 5.3, well below the 6.6 mark posted in Tiger Stadium.

Only 15 teams in the FBS had a starker home and road contrast.

All of this lines up with the narrative throughout last fall.

LSU’s offense really struggled against Auburn, Arkansas, and Texas A&M. Neither of those teams had spectacular defenses, though they were respectable, but LSU still struggled.

The exception was LSU’s performance at Florida where LSU totaled 528 yards and 7.5 yards per play. Both of those numbers were better than anything 2022 LSU did against an SEC opponent at home and the only time LSU exceeded them in the conference was the SEC title.

Winning opponent vs losing opponent: did it matter?

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Another way to get a better read on a team is checkout how it did vs opponents with winning records compared to losing records. This comes up in bowl season a lot where we see teams with similar records look like they don’t belong on the same field.

6-6 with a few wins over fellow .500 and above teams is a lot different than a 6-6 team that just beat up on bottom dwellers.

The good news for LSU is the Tigers were one of 31 FBS teams to post a better yards per play total against teams with a winning record. The average FBS team was over half a yard worse when facing a team .500 or above.

LSU’s scoring totals back it up too. LSU’s offense was one of 19 FBS teams to not see a points drop when facing a team with a winning record.

1st, 2nd, and 3rd down

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

A critical reason for LSU’s improvement last year was the down to down consistency. This offense didn’t create big plays but it managed to stay ahead of the chains. That paired with Jayden Daniels running ability opened up the playbook.

The numbers back it up. LSU’s first down PPA was 90th percentile and second down was 94th percentile.

On third down, that drops to the 77th percentile but thats still well above average. That drop didn’t seem to matter that much either considering LSU was 14th in FBS in late down conversion rate.

Staying consistent will be necessary again this fall until LSU proves it can create big plays.

Takeaways

The only real concern here was LSU’s performance on the road in the SEC.

Give the smaller sample size, it’s hard to diagnose the specific problem. Jayden Daniels and the young offensive line could have had trouble adjusting to SEC environments.

If that’s the case, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see some steps forward. The road schedule is only tougher this year, headlined by trips to Tuscaloosa and Oxford.

I’d expect the season opener in Orlando to have a Florida State lean, though its difficult to mirror home environments even at neutral sites with geographic proximity.

LSU’s first true road test this year will come week three at Mississippi State. How the Tiger offense performs there will be something to monitor.

