LSU softball to travel to Stanford for super regional round
The LSU softball team punched its ticket to the super regionals on Sunday, winning the Baton Rouge Regional final in one game against Southern Illinois with a 9-0 run-rule victory.
The Tigers then had to wait to find out if they would host a super regional in Baton Rouge or hit the road to face Stanford. Ultimately, it will be a trip to the Stanford Super Regional after the Cardinal survived in Game 7 against Cal State Fullerton, winning 4-2 after falling 8-1 in the first game of the regional.
Stanford is the No. 9 national seed and sits at 45-14 on the year. It beat an SEC team, Mississippi State, in its regional, and it also faced SEC foes Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia earlier in the year, going 2-2 in those contests.
