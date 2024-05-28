LSU softball’s Sydney Berzon earns All-American honors

LSU softball’s 2024 campaign, which began with a 24-0 record, came to a frustrating end in the Stanford Super Regional on Sunday. After taking Game 1, the Tigers dropped the final two as coach Beth Torina is still seeking her first Women’s College World Series appearance since reaching three in a row from 2015-17.

However, not much of the blame for the way the season ended can be placed on Sydney Berzon. Despite her Game 3 struggles against the Cardinal, Berzon is a major reason the Tigers reach the super regionals in the first place.

After earning NFCA All-American and Second Team All-SEC honors in 2023 as a true freshman, Berzon was even better as a sophomore this season. For her efforts, she’s been named an All-American by D1Softball and Softball America.

Berzon finished her sophomore campaign with a 1.78 ERA and a 20-9 record. She struck out 185 batters and walked just 46 while pitching more than 200 innings.

The LSU softball team has to replace a lot of veteran outgoing talent this coming offseason, but the return of Berzon as the top pitcher on the staff should ease that transition as the Tigers will seek to end their WCWS drought in 2025.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire