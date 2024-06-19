LSU softball star Ali Newland named Academic All-American

LSU outfielder Ali Newland starred on the field in 2024, earning quite a bit of accolades for her play. She also shined off the field, however, and she’s been named a Third Team Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Newland is an LSU graduate who had a big part in the team’s success during her final season in 2024. She batted .304 with 56 hits, 41 RBIs, 35 runs, and nine home runs. She also had a perfect fielding percentage in the outfield.

Her play this past season earned her quite a few accolades, including All-SEC First Team and All-SEC Defensive Team honors. She becomes the seventh LSU player to earn CSC All-American honors and the first since Shelby Wickersham, who was a second-team selection in 2020.

Ali Newland becomes the sixth LSU Tiger named a CSC Softball Academic All-American! 📚 📄https://t.co/bA3kNuYptl#GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/IoWlTjcDtu — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) June 18, 2024

Newland will be continuing her softball career with the professional Florida Vibe where she’ll be joined by LSU teammate Taylor Pleasants.

