LSU softball shuts out Jackson State to open Baton Rouge Regional

LSU is moving on to the winners’ bracket of the Baton Rouge Regional after Raelin Chaffin tossed a complete game shutout in a 5-0 win. Now, the Tigers move on to face three-seeded Southern Illinois, which upset Cal in Game 1 of the regional on Friday.

After Chaffin got out of the first inning allowing just one walk, the Tigers took the early lead on an RBI single from Raeleen Gutierrez in the bottom of the first. LSU almost added a second run on a single from McKenzie Redoutey, but Gutierrez was thrown out trying to make it from second to home as the inning ended.

In the fourth, LSU added to its lead with an RBI groundout from Madisyn Manning followed by an RBI single from Karli Petty. With two more RBI groundouts in the sixth, LSU jumped out to a 5-0 lead.

Chaffin ultimately allowed just two hits while striking out 7 as the Tigers move on to face the Salukis on Saturday in a game that is currently scheduled for 12 p.m. CT.

