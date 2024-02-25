LSU softball shuts out Houston in first half of Saturday doubleheader

The LSU softball team remains unbeaten after it won the first leg of a doubleheader on Saturday, beating Houston 5-0 to move to 12-0 on the young season.

Raelin Chaffin pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out five. There wasn’t much offense on the Tigers’ side early on, but they got the job done.

An RBI double in the second from Ali Newland got the scoring started. But it remained 1-0 into the fifth inning, when LSU broke the game open starting with a pair of runs of fielder’s choices, and Newland and McKenzie Redoutey added RBI doubles to move the margin to five.

LSU will be back in action at Tiger Park on Saturday evening for a game against Austin Peay.

