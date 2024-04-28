LSU softball shuts out Arkansas in Game 3 to avoid sweep

The LSU softball team ended SEC regular season play with four-straight series losses, but it avoided a sweep on Sunday against Arkansas. The Tigers earned a 1-0 shutout win in Game 3 as they finish SEC play at 12-12.

As has been the case in many recent games for LSU, it was a low-scoring affair. The two teams combined for just four hits in the first four innings as the game remained gridlocked with no runs scored until the fifth.

In the bottom of the frame, LSU had the closest thing we saw to an offensive explosion as it drew a leadoff walk and a single later in the inning. Ciara Briggs came through with a single that broke the 0-0 tie and scored a run.

The Tigers ultimately stranded three in the inning as they missed the chance to extend their lead further, but it was all they would need. Sydney Berzon worked through the final two innings mostly cleanly, allowing a pair of walks but no hits or runs.

She ultimately tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just three hits and four walks while striking out six.

The Tigers don’t have a lot of momentum heading into the final week of the regular season, but they’ll look to get back on track in a three-game set against Liberty before the SEC tournament begins.

