LSU softball shut out in series opener at No. 4 Tennessee

LSU has a crucial opportunity to earn a top-five series win at Tennessee this weekend, but coach Beth Torina’s softball team will once again start a game down after a 3-0 shutout loss on Friday night.

Vols pitcher Payton Gotshall nearly tossed a perfect game before she allowed a pair of singles in the top of the seventh, but that wasn’t enough to form the basis of an LSU rally.

After three scoreless and hitless innings, the Volunteers had a trio of singles in the third inning, one of which plated a run. Two other runs scored on a fielder’s choice and a throwing error, as well, as UT claimed the 3-0 midway through the game.

Sydney Berzon was good on the mound outside of that inning, allowing no more hits in the final two frames. But LSU’s offense couldn’t do anything with the way Gotshall was pitching.

The Tigers will be back in action in Game 2 on Saturday at 11 a.m. as they look to even the series.

