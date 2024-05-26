LSU softball shut out in Game 2 of Stanford Super Regional

After turning in one of its best offensive performances in Game 1 of the Stanford Super Regional on Friday night, the LSU softball team was shut out in a 3-0 loss in Game 2 on Saturday.

Now, coach Beth Torina’s team faces Stanford in a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Sunday.

It was a low-scoring game in which hits were hard to come by for the Tigers. The Cardinal also struggled offensively against Kelley Lynch, but they did manage a couple of runs on RBI doubles in the third and seventh innings. It also added a run on an RBI single in the seventh.

LSU, meanwhile, couldn’t do much of anything against NiJaree Canady after shelling her in Game 1 on Friday. It totaled just two hits in the loss.

The Tigers will play for their season on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. CT.

