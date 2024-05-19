LSU softball run-rules Southern Illinois to advance to super regionals

LSU’s breezy run through the Baton Rouge Regional continued on Sunday. The Tigers shut out Southern Illinois 9-0 in run-rule fashion as they took the opening game of the regional final and advanced to the super regionals next weekend.

Raeleen Gutierrez got the scoring started in the bottom of the first, connecting on a two-out RBI double to right field as LSU led 1-0 early. Karli Petty added to that in the second with an RBI single with two runners on base.

After a sacrifice flyout from Ciara Briggs, Taylor Pleasants really broke the game wide open with a three-run homer as the Tigers put up a five-spot in the frame to go up 6-0.

The flood continued for LSU in the third, with Maci Bergeron hitting a two-run bomb followed by a solo shot from Petty. Kelley Lynch wrapped up the one-hit complete game in the fifth, earning a shutout win while striking out six batters.

Now, LSU advances to the super regional round for the 10th time in program history and first since 2021, where it will either travel to face No. 8 national seed Stanford or host Cal State Fullerton in Baton Rouge.

