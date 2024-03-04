LSU softball remains unbeaten after taking Sunday doubleheader

LSU softball’s hot start to the 2024 season continued over the weekend, moving to 19-0 after it capped things off with a Sunday doubleheader that featured a 2-1 win over McNeese and a 2-0 win over Louisiana Tech.

Sydney Berzon was the star of the first game against the Cowgirls, as she tossed a complete game and allowed just one run, which came in the fifth and broke a 0-0 tie. LSU answered in the bottom of the inning with a pair of RBI singles that gave it the decisive 2-1 lead.

In Game 2, it was a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning when Maci Bergeron hit a two-RBI single, which resulted in the Tigers’ only runs of the game. Kelley Lynch pitched a complete game shutout.

With the weekend series in the books, SEC play is now set to begin for the Tigers. First up will be a road series against Kentucky beginning on Friday.

