LSU softball rallies in seventh inning to upset Oklahoma State, remain unbeaten

The LSU softball team passed its first major test of the season against a top-10 Oklahoma State team on Saturday in the Clearwater Invitational. The Tigers overcame a seventh-inning deficit as Hannah Carson hit a walk-off, two-RBI single as LSU moved to 8-0 on the season.

Sydney Berzon got the start on the mound and pitched a complete game. It wasn’t her best outing as she allowed 11 hits and six earned runs while striking out just five.

Oklahoma State started the game with a homer in the first inning, but LSU answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. It added three more in the second as it jumped out to an early 5-1 lead.

But the Cowgirls didn’t go away. They put up five in the third inning to retake the lead as Berzon had her roughest frame of the morning.

There was no scoring in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and LSU entered the bottom of the seventh in a do-or-die situation. Carson answered the call, and the Tigers’ impressive start to the season continued.

It will have another tough matchup later on Saturday afternoon against No. 5 Washington, which will begin at 4 p.m. CT in Clearwater.

