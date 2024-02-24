LSU softball pulls away from Houston to complete Friday doubleheader sweep

The LSU softball team completed a 2 for 2 Friday slate with a 10-3 win over Houston that moved the No. 6 Tigers to 11-0 to begin the 2024 season.

It looked like LSU was going to break it open early. Danieca Coffey hit a homer in the first, and an RBI single from Ali Newland added another run. Houston got a run back in the third, but the Tigers took a 4-1 lead in the same frame.

A two-run Cougars double in the fourth cut the lead to just one, but LSU exploded in the fifth to take control with a five-spot. A homer from Newland in the sixth proved to be a dagger as LSU ultimately breezed to a seven-run win.

The Tigers will return to the field again on Saturday to face Houston and Austin Peay in another doubleheader to close out the weekend.

