The 19-year-old Pole last year became the youngest woman to win the Roland Garros title since Monica Seles in 1992 and on Saturday picked up the second trophy of her career at the Adelaide International. Swiatek has often attributed her success to her sports psychologist Daria Abramowicz, who has helped Swiatek improve her mental strength and process her thoughts during intense matches. Work on her psychology now involves building Lego models, said Swiatek, who rose to a career-best ranking of 15th on Monday.