LSU softball opens the season with a 5-0 weekend, all shutouts

You really couldn’t ask for a better start to the season than coach Beth Torina’s LSU softball team did this weekend. The No. 15 Tigers began the season 5-0, all of which were shutouts and three of which came in run-rule fashion.

On Saturday, they finished up a double-header with an 8-0 victory over Memphis in five innings, with Emilee Cassanova pitching a complete game while giving up just two hits and striking out five.

With one out in the bottom of the first, LSU got going quickly. Raeleen Gutierrez had a two-run single, and McKenzie Redoutey added a third run with a sacrifice groundout.

The rest of the action came in the third. Maci Bergeron and Sierra Daniel hit back-to-back RBI singles, while two more runs scored on bases-loaded walks to Ciara Briggs and Ali Newland and a hit-by-pitch to Taylor Pleasants.

LSU will now head to Florida next weekend for the Clearwater Invitational, where it will face Georgia Tech, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Washington and Minnesota.

