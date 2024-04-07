LSU softball falls in series opener at Florida

The Tigers began a tough weekend series on the road against the Florida Gators with a 4-1 loss on Saturday.

It was a low-scoring game for most of its duration, and LSU was held hitless until the sixth inning. However, it did strike first against the Gators with an RBI single in that frame from Raeleen Gutierrez.

Florida answered in the bottom of the inning, though, with an RBI single of their own followed by a three-run homer as UF quickly took control of the game.

The Tigers tried to rally in the seventh and scored a run to cut the lead to two, but it wasn’t enough to avoid a series-opening loss. They’ll return to the field for Game 2 against the Gators on Sunday at noon CT.

