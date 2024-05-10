LSU softball falls to Missouri on extra-innings walk-off in SEC tournament semifinals

LSU softball’s run at the SEC tournament in Auburn, Alabama, came to an end on Friday evening.

The Tigers found themselves in another low-scoring extra-innings battle, this time against Missouri in the semifinal round. In a game that went to the eighth tied at one run apiece, Missouri ultimately walked it off with a sacrifice fly and will move on to the SEC championship.

Mizzou stranded a pair of baserunners in each of the first two innings, but it finally got on the board first with a solo home run off Kelley Lynch in the third on what was its first hit of the game.

LSU had less trouble finding hits but couldn’t get on the board until the fifth inning when Ali Newland led off with a double, and a double from Madyson Manning later in the frame scored the Tigers’ first run of the game with one out. That was all they managed in the inning, however, as we went to the sixth in a tie game.

That tie would last through the seventh, and after LSU went down in order in the top of the eighth, Mizzou had no such troubles as it managed to end the game.

The Tigers will now await their NCAA tournament fate. They are essentially a lock to host a regional and could find themselves hosting a super regional, as well.

