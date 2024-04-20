LSU softball evens series with No. 4 Tennessee in Game 2 shutout win

After a frustrating loss in Game 1 against the Tennessee Volunteers in which it was shut out, the LSU softball team returned the favor in Saturday’s Game 2.

Kelley Lynch pitched a complete game without allowing any runs to cross as the Tigers held on for a slim 1-0 win to even the series against the No. 4 Vols.

It was another low-scoring game early on, and neither side added a run until the fourth inning. That came courtesy of LSU’s Raeleen Gutierrez, who hit a solo shot to give her team a 1-0 lead, though that was all the Tigers managed in the frame.

Tennessee struggled to answer, though. It stranded two runners in the fourth and another in the fifth.

Lynch allowed a single in the bottom of the seventh, but that was it as she finished the game allowing just four hits with no runs while striking out six batters.

The Tigers will be back in action on Sunday as they look to take the series on the road in Game 3, which starts at 1 p.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire