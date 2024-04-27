LSU softball ends SEC play with 4-straight series losses after Game 2 loss to Arkansas

The LSU softball team has spent most of the season ranked in the top 10, but it’s going to enter the postseason without much momentum.

The Tigers lost 4-1 in Game 2 on Saturday at home to Arkansas, dropping their fourth-straight SEC series to close out conference regular season play.

After a quiet first inning, the teams each added a run in the second inning as Arkansas hit an RBI double in the top of the frame and LSU scored on a wild pitch following a pair of singles in the bottom of it.

The third, however, is when things fell apart for Kelley Lynch on the mound. She walked four batters in the frame, two of which came with the bases loaded. She then gave up an RBI single as LSU fell behind 4-1, and she was pulled from the game in favor of Raelin Chaffin.

Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Tigers needed quite a bit of magic. Things didn’t get off to a great start with two outs, but after a walk and a single, the tying run came to the plate.

With the series hanging on Ali Newland’s shoulders, she made contact and sent a ball deep, but it wasn’t deep enough as the Razorbacks averted disaster and clinched the series.

The Tigers will look to avoid a sweep in Game 3 on Sunday in the final conference game of the regular season before it hosts Liberty next weekend when it hosts Liberty to close out the regular season overall.

