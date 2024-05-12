LSU softball earns No. 9 national seed in NCAA tournament, will host regional round in Baton Rouge

The LSU softball team will be hosting in the regional round of the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Coach Beth Torina’s team earned the No. 9 national seed during Sunday’s selection show and will begin its postseason run at Tiger Park. The Baton Rouge Regional will run from May 17-19, and LSU will open its run against SWAC champion Jackson State.

Joining the Tigers in the regional will be California and Southern Illinois, who will face off in the opening round.

Though it looked likely for most of the season, LSU would likely not host if it were to advance to the super regional round. Instead, if the top seeds win out, the Tigers would head to the Stanford Super Regional to take on the Cardinal.

Stanford will face off against Mississippi State, Cal State Fullerton and Saint Mary’s in its regional.

