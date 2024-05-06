LSU softball earns No. 8 seed in SEC tournament, will open vs. Alabama

The SEC softball regular season came to an end on Sunday.

It was a disappointing Senior Day for the LSU Tigers, which lost their regular season finale against Liberty 3-1. Still, they took the overall weekend series, ending a streak of four straight series losses.

As a result of that skid down the stretch, coach Beth Torina’s team earned the No. 8 seed at the SEC tournament, which begins on Tuesday in Auburn, Alabama, and will run through Saturday.

LSU will begin its run on Wednesday in the first game of the day at 10 a.m. CT, facing off against No. 9 Alabama. The two teams didn’t face during the regular season.

The Tigers claim the No. 8 seed in the 2024 SEC Tournament. 📄 https://t.co/sQe1X7aE3p#DealUsIn pic.twitter.com/f2cNY1KzxF — LSU Softball (@LSUsoftball) May 6, 2024

LSU finished the regular season with a 38-14 record but a 12-12 mark in conference play. A host spot through the super regional round is still a possibility, but the Tigers could help their case this week.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire