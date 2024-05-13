LSU softball earns right to host NCAA Tournament Regional

BATON ROUGE, La (LSU Athletics) – The LSU softball team will make its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance and host the Baton Rouge Regional May 17-19 as the No. 9 overall seed.

The 2024 Baton Rouge Regional will feature Missouri Valley Conference Champions Southern Illinois, Cal, and the SWAC Champions in Jackson State. The Tigers will take on Jackson State in game two of the Baton Rouge Regional at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, May 17, on SEC Network.

Dating back to the 2015 season, LSU will host an NCAA Tournament Regional for the eighth time over the last nine years, excluding 2020, which had no tournament due to COVID-19. It will be the 13th time LSU has hosted a regional.

The Tigers received a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the 18th consecutive season and have a record of 83-56 in the Big Dance with six NCAA Women’s College World Series appearances (2001, 2004, 2012, 2015-2017). Head Coach Beth Torina has led LSU to the Women’s College World Series four times, including three consecutive seasons, 2015-2017—one of two programs in the nation to accomplish that feat in that period (UCLA).

LSU enters the 2024 NCAA Tournament with a 40-15 overall record and has reached 40 or more wins in a single season nine times under Coach Torina and has done so in back-to-back seasons.

(Press release provided by LSU Athletics)

