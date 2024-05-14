LSU softball drops a spot in latest national rankings after SEC tournament

Overall, it was a good week in Auburn, Alabama, for the LSU Tigers softball team.

Coach Beth Torina’s squad opened with a marathon against Alabama, surviving a 14-inning game in which Sydney Berzon tossed more than 200 pitches. LSU’s winning ways continued into the quarterfinals when it knocked No. 1 seed Tennessee out of the tournament.

But that run ended in the semifinals against Missouri, and despite that showing, LSU ultimately fell a spot in both the USA TODAY/NFCA Coaches Poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings to No. 11 and No. 10, respectively.

Both are lower than the national seed the Tigers ultimately earned in the NCAA tournament at No. 9.

Hosting a regional for the second year in a row, LSU will open the postseason on Friday against Jackson State in Tiger Park.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire