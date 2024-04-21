LSU softball drops series to Tennessee in Game 3 shutout loss

The LSU softball team couldn’t get much going on offense in a decisive Game 3 against No. 4 Tennessee on Sunday as it lost in shutout fashion 3-0.

The Tigers have now lost three SEC series in a row, dropping to 35-10 (11-10 SEC). The Vols, meanwhile, won their first series against LSU in Knoxville since 2018.

As was the case in the first two games in the series, it was a pitching duel in Knoxville.

Though both teams threatened at different points, no one managed a run through the first five innings. However, LSU pitcher Sydney Berzon found herself in danger in the bottom of the sixth, loading up the bases with two outs.

With one swing of the bat, Tennessee took control with a two-RBI double. On the next at-bat, the Vols added an RBI single to add some insurance and put the margin at three runs.

That was all the damage the Tigers allowed, but it put them in a significant hole with only three outs to spare. UT ultimately managed to retire the side in order.

The road remains tough. After earning a ranked win in the midweek against UL-Lafayette last week, the Tigers will now face the Ragin’ Cajuns in a rematch on Tuesday night, this time on the road in Lafayette.

After that, coach Beth Torina’s team will host Arkansas for a three-game set beginning on Friday.

