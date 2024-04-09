LSU softball drops series to Florida after Game 3 loss in extras

The Tigers had the chance to secure a huge series win on the road Monday night, but they fell short in an error-filled Game 3 that went to eight innings as Florida walked it off to win 6-5.

The only run in the first four innings came off an LSU mistake when it struck out a Gators batter with two outs who then reached first on a throwing error to score a run.

After most of the game was quiet, Maddox McKee evened things up with an RBI single in the fifth, and in the next at-bat, a two-run homer from Maci Bergeron gave LSU a 3-1 lead. Ciara Briggs added a two-run double in the sixth to extend the lead to 5-1, and things were looking good.

But the Gators stormed back in the bottom of the frame. They got one run off another LSU error, and a triple ultimately cleaned up the basepaths, bringing three runners home to tie the game.

The game ultimately went to extras and with two outs, Sydney Berzon struck out Skylar Wallace in the bottom of the eighth. But once again, she was able to reach on a throwing error, and this time, it was a game-ending mistake.

After a frustrating series loss, LSU returns home to host Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night before Auburn comes to town for a weekend series beginning on Friday night.

