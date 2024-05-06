LSU softball drops Game 3 to Liberty in regular season finale

The LSU softball team ended its series losing streak this weekend, taking the first two games against Liberty. But it couldn’t get the win in Sunday’s Game 3, falling 3-1 in the regular-season finale, which also marked Senior Day.

The Flames drew first blood with a two-out RBI double off Raelin Chaffin in the second. They did more damage in the third with a two-run homer to take a 3-0 lead.

LSU tried to rally as it stranded two in the fifth, though it did get a run back in the sixth off an RBI single from Raeleen Gutierrez. The Tigers had their chance in the seventh but ultimately left a trio of runners on base as Liberty clinched the win.

The Tigers will now head to Auburn, Alabama, for the SEC tournament, where they are the No. 8 seed. They will begin their run on Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT against No. 9-seeded Alabama.

