LSU softball completes Friday doubleheader with win over Pittsburgh

Three games into the 2024 season, and the LSU softball team is still yet to give up a run.

After a run-rule win over Memphis on Friday, the Tigers completed the doubleheader with a 5-0 win over Pittsburgh to close out the day. Kelly Lynch got the win, pitching all seven innings as she allowed just two hits while striking out six.

LSU got things going in the bottom of the first with a two-run homer from Taylor Pleasants. The Tigers added runs on throwing errors in the third and fifth innings, while Karli Petty hit an RBI single in the fourth. The Panthers had four total errors in the loss.

Coach Beth Torina’s team will return to the field for another doubleheader against Pittsburgh and Memphis on Saturday, with those games set for 1:30 and 4 p.m. CT.

