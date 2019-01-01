LSU snaps UCF's 25-game win streak in Fiesta Bowl

LSU racked up 555 yards to UCF’s 250. (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Central Florida will not have the opportunity to declare itself national champions for a second consecutive season.

The Knights’ 25-game win streak was convincingly halted by LSU 40-32 in the Fiesta Bowl on Tuesday. The Knights jumped out to a 14-3 first-quarter lead thanks to a pick-six, but LSU stormed back to outscore the Knights 37-18 the rest of the way. The loss is UCF’s first since the final game of the 2016 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

UCF got within eight points with fewer than three minutes to go on a Taj McGowan TD run. The Knights stopped LSU on the ensuing drive and got the ball back with 39 seconds left. But LSU got an interception off a deflected pass down the field to seal the win.

The Tigers won with a decimated secondary. After cornerback Terrence Alexander was ejected for throwing a punch in the first half, this is what the list of absences from the LSU defense looked like.

The players missing during LSU’s Fiesta Bowl win. (via ESPN)

Not only did Alexander throw a punch to get ejected, he threw a punch into a player’s facemask.

Punching a guy in the facemask should be an automatic ejection on the simple principle that you were dumb enough to punch someone in the facemask. pic.twitter.com/u07PxiosOc — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2019





The secondary survived thanks to a ferocious pass rush that flustered backup QB Darriel Mack, who was starting in place of the injured McKenzie Milton. Save for a 2-point conversion on UCF’s last TD, Mack’s final 11 passes of the game fell incomplete. Mack finished the game 11-of-30 passing for 97 yards. He also threw an interception and had a fumble.

Story continues

LSU QB Joe Burrow bounced back from a couple of big hits early to post a solid game. Burrow, a grad transfer from Ohio State, was 21-of-34 passing for 394 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. This is the hit he took on the pick-six.

Joe Burrow got hit like this on the return. Ed O is furious. pic.twitter.com/sZOTon1NeH — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2019





He was also hit in the head via a hit called targeting on UCF’s Kyle Gibson in the first half.

Did UCF belong in the playoff?

This is a question that’s going to continue to linger. LSU fans — along with a lot of other college football fans — will point to LSU winning while missing so many key defenders. UCF fans and defenders will point to the eight-point margin and say things could have been different if Milton, one of college football’s most dynamic quarterbacks, had been healthy.

Had UCF beaten LSU, not only would the nation’s longest win streak continued unabated, the Knights’ argument for more serious treatment by the playoff committee would have been further strengthened. But the argument wasn’t necessarily weakened either.

The game may not have been as close as the final score indicated but it wasn’t a decimation either. UCF has shown it’s a really good football team over the last two years. But its status as a non-Power Five program on the edge of serious playoff consideration isn’t changing in this offseason.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Roger beats Serena in exhibition match

• Fired Bengals coach gives questionable endorsement

• Paylor: This was the most unfair firing of the NFL season

• Thamel: With Holgorsen gone, 5 candidates for WVU job

