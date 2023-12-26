LSU signs a top five offensive tackle according to On3

LSU signed one of the top offensive tackles in the country in their 2024 recruiting class. According to On3, the Tigers signed a guy who was the No. 5 overall offensive tackle in the country.

Weston Davis is a 6-foot-5, 285-pound, four-star offensive tackle from Beaumont, Texas where he played for Beaumont United High School. Davis chose LSU over Texas A&M, Alabama, Oklahoma and others. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class by On3.

The Tigers signed six offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class to add some depth to an offensive line that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. If the LSU offensive line can stay healthy in 2024, they should be a finalist for the Joe Moore Award once again as Brian Kelly has assembled a talented group of guys up front.

Davis will be an offensive tackle and be behind Will Campbell, Emory Jones and Lance Heard on the roster.

Where the top 10 OTs in the On3 Industry Ranking signed‼️https://t.co/SspJGao3UU pic.twitter.com/5MXVIzVPjh — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire