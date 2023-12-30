LSU signee Ju’Juan Johnson awarded the LSWA’s 2023 Mr. Football recognition

In the hallowed realm of Lafayette Christian Academy's football legacy, the name Ju'Juan Johnson reverberates with an unmatched resonance.

The senior quarterback and LSU signee emerges not only as a player of extraordinary skill but also as the triumphant recipient of the 2023 Louisiana Farm Bureau Insurance/LSWA Mr. Football award, marking a historic achievement for both Johnson and the LCA program.

The 6-foot, 188-pound Johnson, a four-star recruit, left an indelible mark, orchestrating plays with finesse and determination. Completing 68% of passes, he amassed 3,597 yards through the air and delivered 41 touchdowns in 2023. Yet, Johnson's impact wasn't confined to the pocket. With 1,497 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, he epitomized the dual-threat quarterback archetype.

"The way Ju'Juan played on Friday nights, it's not a surprise because he practiced just as intensely. His work ethic is second to none," said Lafayette Christian football coach Hunter Landry. "He has been a great leader for this team on and off the field. Ju’Juan has had pressure on him since his freshman year, but you would never know it because of the way he carries himself.”

The season unfolded as a saga of success for Johnson, earning him a coveted spot on the LSWA Class 4A All-State squad as a first-team athlete.

However, a quarterfinal playoff victory etched Johnson's name in the annals of Louisiana high school football. He surpassed the long-standing career offensive total yards record previously held by Evangel’s Brock Berlin, a feat that had eluded challengers for 24 years. Johnson's total of 14,475 yards not only made history but set a new standard for excellence. In addition, he now possesses Louisiana high school football's career total touchdown mark with 171 total scores.

“Honestly, growing up it’s always been a dream to break records so having the chance to break this one was great," said Johnson. "I just want to thank God for the amazing high school career he gave me, my teammates and coaches."

Johnson left some great advice for those wishing to follow in his footsteps.

“Always chase your dreams,” he said.

Amid personal triumphs, Johnson's leadership propelled the Knights to their seventh straight state title appearance. The championship clash against district rival St. Thomas More was a testament to grit and determination. Johnson's resilience in the face of adversity and his unwavering commitment to the team's success defined not just a game but a season of inspiration.

“I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than Ju’Juan Johnson,” said Landry.

The LSWA Mr. Football award, an accolade chosen by a committee of the state's prep writers, crowns Johnson's season of excellence. He joins LCA alum Sage Ryan as one of only two Lafayette Parish players to receive this honor.

