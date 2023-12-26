LSU signee earns Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for state class

One of the biggest moves late in the recruiting cycle for LSU came when it managed to flip four-star defensive lineman Gabriel Reliford from Texas A&M.

Reliford, a top-250 player from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, chose to stay in his home state for college football, and he’s been honored as the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Louisiana 4A football.

He was also named to the 4A All-State team by the LSWA.

Reliford is one of 28 players who signed his national letter of intent with the Tigers during the early signing period, and he’ll look to immediately add some key depth to a defensive line that could take some losses after this season as it awaits decisions from Mekhi Wingo and Maason Smith.

