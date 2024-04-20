LSU shuts out Lady Vols to tie series

No. 7 LSU (34-9, 10-9 SEC) defeated No. 4 Tennessee (33-7, 13-3 SEC), 1-0, on Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Rankings reflect the USA TODAY/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll.

LSU tied the three-game series, 1-1, after losing the series opener. The Tigers recorded their first shutout against Tennessee since 2017 and the first in Knoxville since 2006.

The Lady Vols totaled four hits in Saturday’s contest, led by Taylor Pannell with two.

Karlyn Pickens (15-5) pitched a complete game for the Lady Vols. She recorded three strikeouts, while allowing three hits, one earned run and zero walks.

First pitch for Sunday’s series finale is slated for 2 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire