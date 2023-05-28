LSU set to receive June visit from 4-star 2025 QB

With the advent of the transfer portal, signing a quarterback in every recruiting class is beginning to feel like a necessity.

LSU added Rickie Collins in 2023, and Colin Hurley’s commitment in the 2024 class seems to be rock-solid. Hurley was a 2025 prospect who reclassified, and now it seems the Tigers may be looking to target another prospect in that class.

Four-star Lucedale (Miss.) George County passer Deuce Knight recently set an official visit to LSU on June 7. Knight ranks as the No. 85 player nationally in the On3 industry rankings, and while LSU is making a push, TCU, Auburn, Tennessee, Notre Dame and in-state Ole Miss all seem to be stronger contenders.

LSU will hope that visit is able to change things. The Tigers have two commits in the 2025 class currently.

