LSU set to host SEC Nation for matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss

Saturday’s contest between LSU and No. 7-ranked Ole Miss could have implications in the race for the SEC West, and it’s getting some recognition from the SEC Network.

The Week 8 duel — which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT as the SEC game of the week on CBS — will host the weekly SEC Nation pregame show, hosted by Laura Rutledge and featuring Mary Smith, Ryan McGee, Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers.

The show begins at 9 a.m. on the SEC Network and will run until the beginning of Saturday’s games at 11. Coach Brian Kelly will make an appearance at 10 a.m. on the set at the Quad.

This will be the fifth time LSU has hosted SEC Nation and the first since the 2019 contest against Auburn, which it won en route to a national title.

SEC Nation Is Back!

The crew will be live from The Quad on Saturday 🔗 https://t.co/bfiFr75zbB pic.twitter.com/1aL2wtqDIp — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 19, 2022

LSU enters Saturday’s contest coming off a big road win against Florida and sits at 5-2 (3-1 SEC). Meanwhile, Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) is the lone remaining unbeaten team in the SEC West after Alabama’s loss to Tennessee.

The Tigers lost to the Vols in Week 6 in a blowout. They’ll hope for a better result against a top-10 opponent this time around with the SEC Network crew in town.

