LSU set to host four-star in-state cornerback

Kyle Richardson
LSU’s football coaching staff is preparing for their annual “Bayou Splash” event that happens at the end of every July. At this event, the Tigers welcome in a bunch of highly touted recruits in hopes of swaying them to come to LSU.

One of the biggest names on the docket this time is four-star cornerback Wardell Mack.

Mack recently trimmed his offer list down to a final four that includes LSU, Texas, Florida and Florida State. The Tigers are a 79% favorite to land him according to On3, but Texas has received a Crystal Ball projection to land him per 247Sports.

He told On3 that he’s gotten a lot of love from the coaching staff and even said he was told the Tigers view him as a potential No. 7 jersey-holder one day.

Saying that Mack could wear the iconic No. 7 at LSU is a statement that holds a lot of weight. That is the kind of talent coach Kelly thinks he can bring to the Bayou.

