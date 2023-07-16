LSU set to host four-star in-state cornerback

LSU’s football coaching staff is preparing for their annual “Bayou Splash” event that happens at the end of every July. At this event, the Tigers welcome in a bunch of highly touted recruits in hopes of swaying them to come to LSU.

One of the biggest names on the docket this time is four-star cornerback Wardell Mack.

Mack recently trimmed his offer list down to a final four that includes LSU, Texas, Florida and Florida State. The Tigers are a 79% favorite to land him according to On3, but Texas has received a Crystal Ball projection to land him per 247Sports.

He told On3 that he’s gotten a lot of love from the coaching staff and even said he was told the Tigers view him as a potential No. 7 jersey-holder one day.

Saying that Mack could wear the iconic No. 7 at LSU is a statement that holds a lot of weight. That is the kind of talent coach Kelly thinks he can bring to the Bayou.

