LSU set to host elite 2024 quarterback target this weekend

The Tigers are making a push for a top-five class in the 2023 cycle, but they already have the makings of a very nice class in 2024. If they can add DJ Lagway to the class, it will get even better.

The four-star quarterback prospect from Willis, Texas, ranks as the No. 44 overall player in the country and No. 6 quarterback, per the 247Sports Composite. He recently released a top-10 that included the Tigers, and he is set to visit campus for the fourth time for this weekend’s game against New Mexico.

“It’s changed from Coach O to Coach Kelly and I’ve built up a lot of relationships with all of the offensive guys,” Lagway told On3 when he announced his top 10. “They talk to me on a week-to-week basis and I can relate to coach Sloan about anything. He’s funny and I like having fun with those guys over there. I always have good convos with Coach Sloan.

“The atmosphere there, that’s the best game-day atmosphere. At night especially. At night, it’s crazy in Baton Rouge.”

Lagway is one of the most highly sought-after prospects in next year’s cycle, and there are currently no Crystal Ball predictions for him from 247Sports. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Texas A&M as a 66.4% favorite followed by Florida (12.7%) and the Tigers (7.5%).

