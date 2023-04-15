LSU set to host 5-star cornerback this weekend

LSU is hosting one of the best prospects in the 2024 recruiting class this weekend in Baton Rouge as it tries to persuade him to become a Tiger.

Kobe Black is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound, five-star cornerback from Waco, Texas, where he plays for Connally High School. The Connally Cadets finished the 2022 season 9-3 with a loss to Hamshire-Fannett in the second round of the 4A D2 playoffs.

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class currently is ranked as the No. 4 overall class by 247Sports and has 12 commits currently. Two of those are cornerbacks, four-star Zion Ferguson and three-star Wallace Foster.

Black is ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit in his class and the No. 2 cornerback. Oklahoma State, Texas A&M, Texas and Baylor are all vying for his talents.

There are currently no crystal ball projections at this time for Black but Oklahoma State is a 28% favorite to land him per On3. Hopefully, Brian Kelly and his staff can convince him to spend his years in college at LSU.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire