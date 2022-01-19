LSU senior Micah Baskerville returning for his fifth season

LSU Tigers senior linebacker Micah Baskerville announced that he would not enter the 2022 NFL Draft and return to LSU. Baskerville tallied 83 tackles this past season, nine for a loss, two sacks, one interception, and three passes defended.

LSU Linebacker Micah Baskerville announced he will return in 2022 pic.twitter.com/RkyFhs3SK1 — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) January 18, 2022

Last month, Baskerville had accepted an invitation to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl but withdrew his name and headed back to LSU.

The linebacker came to LSU as a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports composite. Baskerville ranked as the top inside linebacker in Louisiana and No. 6 in the nation.

In Baskerville’s first two years at LSU, he was not a start and appeared in 12 total games. He had 33 tackles, 4.5 for loss, and one sack in those two years. Baskerville became a starter in his junior season.

When Baskerville became a starter, he had 55 tackles and 4.5 for a loss. He started 7 of 8 games that season for the Tigers. Baskerville has 171 stops, 18 tackles for a loss, and started 21 games out of 40 during his LSU career.

Baskerville coming back will bring experience to the defense and should be counted on to be the defensive leader and the team. Also, if he has a good season, he could raise his draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft. The Tigers will now have Mike Jones Jr, Greg Penn III, and Josh White returning as linebackers.