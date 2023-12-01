LSU sends a message to Heisman voters with Jayden Daniels billboard in Las Vegas ahead of Pac-12 Championship

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ primary competition for the Heisman Trophy is Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, who is currently the odds-on favorite.

Nix has the added benefit of an extra game to tack on to his Heisman resume, and that game will be played Friday night in Las Vegas as the Ducks look for their revenge against Washington.

While Nix could put on a show in the Pac-12 Championship, LSU took the opportunity to remind Heisman voters where the nation’s most outstanding player resides. The Tigers took out a billboard in Sin City advertising Daniels’ Heisman candidacy ahead of the Pac-12 Championship.

Daniels currently paces the nation in most quarterback stats, but he’s likely being held back by the fact that the Tigers are outside of the national conversation after finishing the season 9-3.

Still, he has the opportunity to add quite a bit of hardware at the end of the season, including the sport’s most prestigious award.

