LSU’s Seimone Augustus inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Former LSU women’s basketball star Seimone Augustus was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. She becomes the first-ever Tigers women’s player to receive that honor.

She joins coaches Sue Gunter, Van Chancellor and Kim Mulkey as well as men’s players Shaquille O'Neal, Bob Petit and Pete Maravich in the Hall.

“When you think about all the qualities involved in being a Hall of Fame player, no one checks all the boxes like Seimone,” LSU Associate Head Coach Bob Starkey said in a release. “But what brings me the most pride is that she was a hall of fame person and teammate as well — I know of no one more deserving.”

The Baton Rouge native played at LSU from 2002-06, being named the national Player of the Year in each of her final two seasons. The first overall pick in the WNBA draft, she won four league titles with the Minnesota Lynx before the eight-time all-star finished her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

She also later spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant with the Sparks.

Augustus’ enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame will take place from August 16-17.

