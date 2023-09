LSU sees a bump in ESPN’s Football Power Index after Week 2 win over Grambling

It didn’t erase LSU’s disappointing performance in a Week 1 loss to Florida State, but Saturday’s 72-10 beatdown over Grambling marked a step in the right direction as the Tigers showed signs of improvement on both sides of the ball.

Winning a game against an FCS opponent isn’t going to move the needle much for the Tigers, who remained at No. 14 in both polls this week despite the win.

However, in ESPN’s Football Power Index, an analytics-based metric that takes the human element out of the equation, the Tigers saw a slight bump this week following the win.

Here’s how the FPI top 25 looks entering Week 3 when LSU will open SEC play on the road against Mississippi State.

Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 11.4

Week 2 Result: W 14-10 at Cal

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Samford

Syndication: Beaver County Times

FPI: 11.5

Week 2 Result: W 27-21 at Pittsburgh

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Miami (Ohio)

UCF Knights (2-0)

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 11.5

Week 2 Result: W 18-16 at Boise State

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Villanova

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

FPI: 13.1

Week 2 Result: W 30-13 vs. Austin Peay

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Florida

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 13.1

Week 2 Result: W 42-13 vs. Troy

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Missouri

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 13.1

Week 2 Result: W 66-17 vs. Charleston Southern

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Florida Atlantic

Texas A&M Aggies (1-1)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 13.3

Week 2 Result: L 48-33 at Miami

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 13.7

Week 2 Result: W 48-7 vs. Western Michigan

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Purdue

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 14.4

Week 2 Result: W 55-7 vs. UC Davis

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. San Diego State

Utah Utes (2-0)

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 15.5

Week 2 Result: W 20-13 at Baylor

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Weber State

Miami Hurricanes (2-0)

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 16.4

Week 2 Result: W 48-33 vs. Texas A&M

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Bethune

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 16.4

Week 2 Result: W 43-10 vs. Tulsa

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Michigan State

LSU Tigers (1-1)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

FPI: 18.2

Week 2 Result: W 72-10 vs. Grambling

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Mississippi State

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 18.3

Week 2 Result: W 37-20 at Tulane

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Georgia Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 18.8

Week 2 Result: W 38-30 at Texas Tech

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Hawaii

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 19.0

Week 2 Result: W 35-7 vs. UNLV

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Bowling Green

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 21.2

Week 2 Result: W 45-24 at NC State

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Central Michigan

Syndication: The Oklahoman

FPI: 21.4

Week 2 Result: W 28-11 vs. SMU

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Tulsa

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 21.8

Week 2 Result: W 63-7 vs. Delaware

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Illinois

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

FPI: 22.8

Week 2 Result: W 34-24 at Alabama

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Wyoming

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

FPI: 23.0

Week 2 Result: W 66-13 vs. Southern Miss

Week 3 Opponent: Away at Boston College

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

FPI: 23.6

Week 2 Result: W 56-10 at Stanford

Week 3 Opponent: Bye

Georgia Bulldogs (2-0)

Syndication: Online Athens

FPI: 24.5

Week 2 Result: W 45-3 vs. Ball State

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. South Carolina

Syndication: Mansfield News Journal

FPI: 25.9

Week 2 Result: W 35-7 vs. Youngstown State

Week 3 Opponent: Home vs. Western Kentucky

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

FPI: 26.3

Week 2 Result: L 34-24 vs. Texas

Week 3 Opponent: Away at South Florida

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire