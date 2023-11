LSU sees a boost in College Football Playoff rankings after offensive explosion against Florida

The Tigers’ hopes of making it back to Atlanta are over, and a New Year’s Six bid feels like a longshot.

But after LSU’s prolific offensive performance in a 52-35 home win over cross-division rival Florida on Saturday night, the team will at least be able to enjoy a slight bump in the College Football Playoff rankings this week.

There weren’t a ton of changes up top, but with losses from Tennessee, Utah and Oklahoma State, the Tigers were able to benefit. Two top 10 teams did go down, however, in Ole Miss and Penn State.

Here’s how the full top 25 looks in the CFP rankings after Week 11.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: L 16-13 vs. Texas Tech

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Week 11 Result: W 24-22 vs. Tulsa

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: L 45-3 at UCF

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: L 35-28 at Washington

Kansas State Wildcats

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. Baylor

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: W 45-47 (2OT) vs. Duke

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: Bye

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: L 36-7 at Missouri

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: W 34-31 at Colorado

Iowa Hawkeyes

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: W 22-0 vs. Rutgers

LSU Tigers

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 7-3

Week 11 Result: W 52-35 vs. Florida

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: W 59-20 vs. West Virginia

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia

Penn State Nittany Lions

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 Result: L 52-17 at Georgia

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: L 24-15 vs. Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: W 62-17 vs. Stanford

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: W 31-24 vs. Virginia

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 8-2

Week 11 Result: W 36-7 vs. Tennessee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Week 11 Result: W 49-21 at Kentucky

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Week 11 Result: W 29-26 at TCU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 9-1

Week 11 Result: W 36-27 vs. USC

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Week 11 Result: W 35-28 vs. Utah

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Week 11 Result: W 27-20 vs. Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Week 11 Result: W 24-15 at Penn State

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Record: 10-0

Week 11 Result: W 38-3 vs. Michigan State

Georgia Bulldogs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Record: 10-0

Week 11 Result: W 52-17 vs. Ole Miss

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire