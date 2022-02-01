LSU, SEC prove you can build a team in multiple ways

The SEC has shown that raiding the transfer portal is in, while the emphasis on high school recruiting is taking a backseat. That isn’t to say that teams will give up on recruiting high school players but when there is a position of need, the transfer portal might be their best bet.

Nick Saban and Alabama have used this tactic the last two seasons to find replacements for departing stars. Following the 2020 season in which the Crimson Tide won the national championship, they lost Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle to the NFL. They responded by snagging former four-star wide receiver from Ohio State, Jameson Williams.

He caught a total of 15 passes in two seasons for the Buckeyes. However, in Tuscaloosa, he became a household name with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season of significant playing time. With his departure, the Tide once again went to the portal to grab former UGA wide receiver, Jermaine Burton. This is just one example of how the SEC is changing the recruiting game, while also still dominating the high school recruiting rankings.

Knowing that the offensive line was abysmal, LSU head coach Brian Kelly went to the transfer portal to replace a lot of experience from Austin Deculus. He grabbed a four-star transfer, Miles Frazier. Frazier is expected to make a push for the starting job at left tackle and his competition is another offensive tackle transfer in Tre’Mond Shorts.

The Tigers needed help at running back so they added former Penn State running back Noah Cain. All in all, the Bayou Bengals currently have the No. 2 rated transfer class.

According to ESPN (subscription required), LSU comes in at No. 3 as far as teams helped most by the transfer portal.

What ESPN Says…

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

New coach Brian Kelly has done quite a bit of work in the transfer portal to add to the roster and ensure the team is competitive in his first season. He was able to keep quarterback Myles Brennan, who had entered the transfer portal but later withdrew his name and announced he would stay with the Tigers. Kelly also was able to add two offensive linemen who should be able to contribute immediately in FIU transfer Miles Frazier and East Tennessee transfer Tre’mond Shorts. The Tigers also added to the secondary with corner transfers Greg Brooks Jr. (Arkansas) and Jarrick Bernard-Converse (Oklahoma State), and safeties Joe Foucha and Mekhi Garner. Kelly got a commitment from Missouri freshman defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo, who will add to a strong defensive front, Penn State running back Noah Cain and Louisiana wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

What LSU and the rest of the SEC are showing people is there is more than one way to skin a cat. Of the top 12 transfer classes, six belong to the SEC according to 247Sports.

SEC Dominance