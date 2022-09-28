LSU, SEC officials reportedly unhappy CBS passed on LSU-Tennessee

In a surprising scheduling turn of events, LSU’s Oct. 8 matchup against a Tennessee team that will likely rank in the top 10 will not get the 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on CBS. Instead, the game will be televised on ESPN at 11 a.m., just the 15th ever morning kickoff at Tiger Stadium.

Considering it will be a doubleheader on CBS, with Auburn and Georgia kicking off in the early slot and Alabama and Texas A&M playing in the night slot. It’s unsurprising CBS went with the latter in prime time, but LSU fans were surprised to see the former selected since it is widely expected to be a blowout.

Fans weren’t the only ones who felt this way. According to WAFB’s Jacques Doucet, the move drew the ire of both LSU athletics director Scott Woodward and SEC officials.

Incredibly, @LSUfootball vs @Vol_Football will be at 11 am in Tiger Stadium. The decision for CBS to pass not once, but twice on this contest has upset many people I’m told, including #LSU AD Scott Woodward and even some SEC officials and leadership. @WAFB — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) September 26, 2022

It seems the league was pushing CBS to pick the inter-divisional matchup, but the network chose to pass on the game not once, but twice. On the bright side, LSU is yet to lose a morning kickoff at home since the turn of the century.

.@LSUfootball has won all 8 morning kickoffs in Tiger Stadium this century (incl. 6 vs. SEC teams). This will be the 15th morning kickoff for #LSU in Tiger Stadium history. https://t.co/45HYkrOYR5 — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) September 26, 2022

