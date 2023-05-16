LSU’s season opener against Florida State to air in prime time on ABC

When the Tigers open the 2023 season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando against the Florida State Seminoles, the whole nation will be watching.

On Tuesday, ABC announced that it would be nationally televising the highly anticipated season-opener at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Sept. 3. It’s not exactly a surprising move given the fact that it’s the only game of the day and will likely pit two teams ranked in the top 10 against each other.

The Tigers also opened their season against Florida State last season on a Sunday in New Orleans. In what was coach Brian Kelly’s LSU debut, the Seminoles won that game by one after a blocked extra point in the final seconds.

Sunday Night Football LSU and Florida State will meet in Primetime on ABC in the season opener. pic.twitter.com/ofjkOUpGFu — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 16, 2023

LSU will hope for a better result this time around as it begins what many think could be a campaign in which the team contends for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

